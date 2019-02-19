|
Geraldine C. (Robert) French, 80, of Brockton, passed away February 12, 2019. Native of Somerville, she was retired from Verizon after 32 years. She was a member of Eastern Star and enjoyed traveling, NASCAR, collecting Matchbox cars, bingo, and yard sales. Gerry was the beloved wife of Karl R. French; loving mother of Karl French Jr. of Mattapan, Karen Appleby Gibson of Mansfield, Michael James French and his wife Stacie (Sousa) of Malden and Stephen French of Whitman; sister of Sr. Joseph Marie Robert of Brooklyn, NY, and the late Joseph Robert Jr., Francis Robert, Patricia Killam, twins Debra and Barbara; she leaves grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. Following cremation, all are welcome to her memorial calling hours Thursday 6-8 p.m. and 8 p.m. service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St. Brockton; Friday gather at 1 p.m. for procession to committal at VA Cemetery, Bourne at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to . Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com for her complete biography or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 19, 2019