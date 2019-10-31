|
|
Geraldine J. "Gerry" (Weatherby) Leanues, age 79, of Bridgewater, formerly of Brockton, died on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, after a period of declining health. Born in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Donahue) Weatherby. Gerry grew up in Middleborough and Brockton, graduating from Brockton High School. She worked for the telephone company, then for many years worked at the Crescent Credit Union in Brockton as a Savings Manager and later retired from the Ockers Company in Brockton as a Finance Manager in 2009. Gerry was very active in her housing community in Bridgewater. She also enjoyed many summers at their Cape house in Dennisport. Gerry was the beloved wife for more than 60 years to Robert Leanues; devoted mother of Sandra Spillane and her husband Michael of South Dennis, Steven Leanues and his wife Amy of Lakeville, Robin Brides and her husband Derek of Middleborough, William Leanues and his wife Patricia of New Hampshire and the late Michelle Leanues; loving grandmother of Cael, Kevin, Jenna, Halle, Mikaela, Joseph, Kristin and Mark. She is also survived by Diane Smith of Middleborough, Daniel Donahue of Middleborough and Wayne Donahue of Middleborough. Family and friends are welcome to the visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. All are welcome to the funeral services at the Ashley Funeral Home, Middleborough, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 9 a.m., followed by her funeral Mass of Christian burial at the Sacred Heart Church, 340 Centre Street, Middleborough, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Wood Street, Middleborough. Contributions in her memory may be made to the , 1661 Worcester Road, Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701, . For directions and online condolences, please visit our web site www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508 947-3600
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 31, 2019