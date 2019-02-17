|
Geraldine Rose (Tonelli) Cummings, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Good Samaritan hospital, Wednesday February 13, 2019 after a brief illness, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late John L Cummings Jr. Both were lifelong residents of Brockton. After working as a long distance operator and operator supervisor with Bell Telephone in Brockton, Geri and John took on the huge task of raising their five sons. She then happily returned to working life, first as a homemaker and health aid, and then as supervisor of placements of home health aids in Plymouth County. She later worked as an assistant in the Brockton Superior Court Law Library. Wherever she worked, Geris enthusiasm and great people skills served her, and her clients, very well. Geri was a longstanding member of the PM Club, and of the Womens Club of Brockton (General Federation of Womens Clubs | Massachusetts), where she served as Treasurer. Geri was a very good cook, an avid reader. She loved visiting friends and family. She was generous in her support of Public Television, homeless organizations; she crocheted blankets for the Linus Project, and for womens shelters. She adored the children of family and friends alike; and their grandchildren. Geri was the daughter of Alfred and Edith Tonelli, of Brockton (deceased) and the sister of Eugene Tonelli (deceased). Geri is survived by her sisters Eleanor Ferrini and Rose Cummings, of Brockton; and her sons: John and wife Bonnie, of Plympton, Mass., James, of San Francisco, Calif., Timothy and wife Ida of Taunton, Mass., Richard and wife Maureen of Middleboro, Mass., and Thomas and wife Valerie of Wareham, Mass. She has seven grandchildren: Nicole, Amanda, Ashley, Kasey, Kerry, Emily and Thomas Jr., and she leaves many nephews, nieces cousins and friends. She is also survived by her very dear friend and neighbor of many years, Mary Anne Spagna. At Geris request, there will be a private service, family only, at the National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. An open house to celebrate her life and honor her memory will be held at a later date. Geri will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of crossing her path and enjoying her kindness. We love you mom. Your light wont be leaving us any time soon.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 17, 2019