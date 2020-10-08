1/1
Gerard D. Curtin
Gerard D. "Gerry" Curtin, age 81, of Norton, died peacefully at his home October 6, 2020. Gerry was the beloved husband for 42 years of Joann (Simpson) Curtin. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late John and Marion (Walsh) Curtin. Gerry was raised in Dedham and was a graduate of St. Marys Elementary School in Dedham, St. Columbkille High School in Brighton and Boston University. He also attended Bridgewater State. Gerry was a kind, considerate, gentle man who loved his family. He spent his career as a physical education teacher. Gerry taught at the Hancock School for over 33 years and loved working with the students. As a track coach, he brought many awards back to the school. Gerry was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed cruises, flea markets and working out at the gym. Gerry was the father of John Curtin of Norton, Mark Gonsalves of N. Dartmouth and the late Paul Curtin; grandfather of Natalie and Juliet Gonsalves and the late Savannah Gonsalves, and brother of Bernadette Noviasky and Maryal Redmond both of Rhode Island and the late John J. "Jack" Curtin, Jr. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton, Saturday, October 10, from 11am-1pm, followed by a private family service at 1pm. Burial will be held at a later date in St. Marys Cemetery in Dedham. In following COVID guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed, maximum of 40 people in the funeral home at any one time. Donations in Gerrys name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Arthritis National Research Foundation, 19200 Von Karman Avenue., Ste 350, Irvine, CA 92612. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneral home.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.

Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
