Gerard L. Slowey, 63, of Plymouth and Stoughton, died peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family after his heroic battle with cancer. Born on June 25, 1956, he was the son of the late Charles and Mary (Tatro) Slowey. Gerard graduated from Plymouth Carver High School Class of 1976. Gerard was the Product Manager in the family owned Canal Garden Center in Bourne for many years. He loved wood working and carpentry. Gerard enjoyed summers in Manomet beach, boating, music, traveling and spending time with family. He will be remembered for his laughter, wit and humor. Gerard was the brother of the late Michael Slowey of Florida and Plymouth, Charles and his wife Sandra of Plymouth, Thomas and his wife Kathleen of Saugus, Richard of West Yarmouth, Joseph and Susan of Plymouth, and James and his wife Donna of Norwood. He will be especially missed by his caring niece Colleen and her husband John Morelli of Plymouth as well as other nieces, nephews. Special thanks to Family Continuity, Able Home Care, DMH/Vinfen of Plymouth and Cranberry Hospice for their special care of Gerard through these many years. Services will be held at a later date planned by the family. Donations in Gerard's memory may be made to: Vinfen, 950 Cambridge St., Cambridge, MA 02141 or by visiting https:/Vinfen.org/donate-now/ (kindly write in Gerard L. Slowey on the memo line) donations will be made directly to the Plymouth Bay House. Online condolences made be made please visit: www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 5, 2020