Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
Whitman, MA
Gertrude E. Cameron Obituary
Gertrude E. (Kenneally) Cameron, 102, of Whitman, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Friday October 18, 2019. She was pre deceased by her husband John A. Cameron Jr. and her son Craig Cameron She is survived by her sons, Richard , of Whitman, Edward and his wife Joanne of Hanson, William of Whitman and Paul and his wife Kim of Whitman, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren. Her funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 24, at 9 a.m. in the Holy Ghost Church, Whitman. burial will follow in the St James Cemetery, Whitman. Calling hours are omitted by the family request. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 20, 2019
