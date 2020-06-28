Gertrude M. (Bethune) Ricci, age 86, of Brockton, died unexpectedly June 18, 2020 at Tufts Medical Center. She was the loving wife for 61 years of the late Vincent N. Ricci, and daughter of the late Arthur E. and Mary J. (Tilt) Bethune. Gertrude was the mother of Domenic A. Ricci and his wife Stephanie of Brockton, Vincent J. Ricci and his wife Jayne Melinda of Avon, Rosemarie A. Ricci of Brockton, Nicholas R. Ricci of Manchester, NH and the late Deborah A. McDermott; grandmother of Thomas McDermott, Elana Mari, Ariella Ricci, Savannah and Domenic Ricci; great-grandmother of Lucas and John Mari; sister of Robert Bethune, Richard Bethune, Henry Bethune, Ruth Ellen Assetta, Wesley Bethune, Mary Allen and the late Arthur Bethune Jr., Dorothy Leverault, Henry C. "Sonny" Keough, Lloyd Bethune and Donna Crosby. A private family graveside service will be held and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date for everyone to attend. Donations may be made in Gertrude's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Lupus Foundation of America, Inc., 2121 K. Street, NW, Ste 200, Washington, DC 20037 or the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472. For online condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 28, 2020.