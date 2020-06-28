Gertrude M. Ricci
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrude M. (Bethune) Ricci, age 86, of Brockton, died unexpectedly June 18, 2020 at Tufts Medical Center. She was the loving wife for 61 years of the late Vincent N. Ricci, and daughter of the late Arthur E. and Mary J. (Tilt) Bethune. Gertrude was the mother of Domenic A. Ricci and his wife Stephanie of Brockton, Vincent J. Ricci and his wife Jayne Melinda of Avon, Rosemarie A. Ricci of Brockton, Nicholas R. Ricci of Manchester, NH and the late Deborah A. McDermott; grandmother of Thomas McDermott, Elana Mari, Ariella Ricci, Savannah and Domenic Ricci; great-grandmother of Lucas and John Mari; sister of Robert Bethune, Richard Bethune, Henry Bethune, Ruth Ellen Assetta, Wesley Bethune, Mary Allen and the late Arthur Bethune Jr., Dorothy Leverault, Henry C. "Sonny" Keough, Lloyd Bethune and Donna Crosby. A private family graveside service will be held and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date for everyone to attend. Donations may be made in Gertrude's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Lupus Foundation of America, Inc., 2121 K. Street, NW, Ste 200, Washington, DC 20037 or the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472. For online condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved