Gilbert R. Bowker, 76, of Middleborough, beloved husband of Danielle (Homer), passed away on April 10, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Gil is survived by his sons, Sean and Stephen, with his wife Allison (Reardon), all of Bridgewater; his daughters, Megan of Norton and Kayla of Middleborough; brothers, Christopher and his wife Joan of Marshfield, Thomas and his wife Patsy of Abington, and Timothy; and sisters, Priscilla Ciccolo of Bridgewater and Patty Hannon and her husband Fred of Mansfield. He was the loving grandfather of Alexandra and Caleb. Born in Boston, to the late William C. and Helen E. (Greek) Bowker, Gil was a graduate of Stoughton High School and Wentworth Institute of Technology. In 1968, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in several countries over the next 6 years. After his discharge, he continued his education, earning a B.S. from Bridgewater State College and later an M.Ed. from Boston College. From 1977 to 2003, Gil taught Physics and other physical sciences at Middleborough High School. Gil was most happy when spending time with his children and grandchildren. Gil was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church. He served as a Boy Scout leader of Troop 8 and Troop 20 while his sons were involved in the scouting program. Later, he became an archery coach and judge while Megan was a junior archer in the Reedy's JOAD program. Gil and Kayla had a weekly father-daughter dinner date for many years. Upon his retirement from teaching, he enjoyed working part-time at Hannaford where he loved chatting with the customers, many of whom were former students and their parents. He also pursued his hobby of model railroading, joining the Old Colony Model Railroad Club and was a dedicated volunteer at the Meals-On-Wheels program at the Middleborough COA. Due to the current pandemic, only a private burial will be held. A celebration of Gil's life will be planned once the stay-at-home order is lifted. To send online condolences, www.oneillfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 15, 2020