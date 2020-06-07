Gilberte R. Marquis, of Brockton, passed away on Saturday April 18, 2020 after a long illness. Ms. Marquis is survived by her sisters; Marguerite Belleville, Raymonde Belleville, Aline Collins, Monique Owen, Micheline Fontaine, Francine Chase and Ghislaine Bolze; brothers Claude Marquis and Marcel Marquis; brothers-in- law Lee Owen, Lucien Fauteux and Daniel Chase; sisters-in- law Aline Marquis, Yvette Marquis, Monique Marquis, Therese Marquis. She is predeceased by her brothers Alva Marquis, Edgar Marquis and Robert Marquis; and by her sister Rolande Belleville. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Miss. Marquis enjoyed seeing her family at the annual family picnic and other family events. She could be relied upon to bring her signature baked goods to all parties. She had close friends in Canada and Massachusetts. Birthdays and holidays were important to her and she always faithfully sent cards to family and friends. She loved to crochet a baby blanket for each expectant relative. Ms. Marquis worked in the shoe industry in Brockton and retired after twenty years as a housekeeper for a local nursing home. She played the accordion and loved to play Bingo as she often won. A celebration of her life will be held later this year.



