Gilda J. (Saraiva) Cribben, age 82, of Brockton, died February 27, 2020 at the Miriam Boyd Parlin Hospice Residence in Wayland. She was the devoted wife of the late Lawrence E. Cribben. Gilda was born and raised in Brockton, a daughter of the late Michael and Antonia (Coito) Saraiva and remained a lifelong resident of the city. After graduating from Brockton High School, she attended LeBaron Beauty Academy and then worked as a hair stylist at Harry's Beauty Salon, Genders and the Cuttery. She was a member of the Cosmetology Association where she held several offices. Gilda had been an active member of many social and civic organizations including the Stonehill College Women's Guild and the 20th Century Catholic Club. As a lifelong learner, she collected many hobbies including sewing, quilting, knitting, Japanese bunka embroidery and crafting stained glass. She also loved to travel and visited Portugal, Spain, Ireland, Italy and parts of Africa. Gilda will be remembered as a loving, caring and upbeat lady who inspired her family and friends with her optimism and resiliency. She had the gift of gab and a wonderful personality. She loved spending time with her family including her many nieces and nephews, family members in Peabody and especially her grandchildren. Gilda was a faithful Roman Catholic and was a congregant at many local parishes over her lifetime, including Saint Patricks and Margarets in Brockton and Saint Anns in West Bridgewater. Gilda was the mother of Lawrence Cribben and his wife Janice of Vernon, Conn. and Tom Cribben and his wife Lynne of Wayland, Mass. She had seven grandchildren: Erica, Edmond, Michael, Jennifer, Abigale, Sean and Jack and two great-grandchildren Emma and Avery. Gilda was the sister of Betty Baker of Whitman, Edward Saraiva of Brockton, Irene Saba of Brockton and the late Michael and Robert Saraiva. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton on Tuesday 4 - 7 p.m. The procession will gather at the funeral home on Wednesday at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass at St. Anns Church, West Bridgewater at 10 a.m. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Please consider donations in Gilda's name to the . For online condolences and directions please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2020