Gina M. (Salvatori) Niles, 82, of Brockton, passed away May 29, 2020. Native of Quincy, she graduated high school there and began working at age 18. She married Wesley G. Niles of Brockton on June 14, 1959 and enjoyed 51 years of wedded bliss with him until his passing in 2010. Her greatest vocation was family and home, sharing life with her 3 children, David, Paul and Cheryl, joined by Ray Gangi, Cheryl's husband, 25 years ago. Gina's employment included cashier and clerk positions at Kresge's and King's Department Stores, Rice's Market and Reebok in Stoughton for 21 years until retiring at age 69. Being a true "people-person", she was known well for hosting family and friend gatherings at her home, and loved to cook, bake and share meals of many ethnicities, especially Italian and American favorites. Music accompanied her life, whether 1950s classics or Perry Como and Mario Lanza selections. Gina will be remembered for her encouraging "cheerleading" positive ideas and support of all following their dreams. Gina's memories will be shared by her children and siblings, Angelo (and SueAnne), Hugo (and Judi), Lino (and Frances), Irma (and the late Eugene DiRamio), Linda Salvatori, and the late Nicola (and the late Margaret) and the late Elso (and Marie); and by her extended family of many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 2, 2020.