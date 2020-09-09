Gisela M.B. (Kein) Shephard, 90, of Easton, formerly of Springfield and Dade City, FL, passed away on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020, of natural causes. She was the lovely and loving wife of the late John E. Shephard and a wonderful mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her love, caring, sly sense of humor, and the twinkle in her eye will be deeply missed. She has now joined the angels, though she was always an angel to us. Born in Gross Jehser, Germany, in 1930, she was raised in Berlin. She met her late husband John there in 1950 where he was stationed as a U.S. Army military policeman. They fell in love and married in 1953. Sailing to the U.S. that same year, they arrived in New York City and moved to Boston, residing in the Dorchester neighborhood. She was naturalized as a U.S. citizen in 1957, and her name is engraved on the Immigrant Wall of Honor on Ellis Island. Gisela found employment as a secretary with the Boston Lying-In Hospital in Boston. Though it was sometimes a challenge to raise three children while working full time, she managed it splendidly. When her husband was transferred to Oahu, Hawaii in the mid-1960s, she canned pineapples at the Dole factory in Honolulu and waited tables at the Non-Commissioned Officers Club on Fort Shafter. On returning to MA, she worked for many years as an executive assistant to the director of the Channing Laboratory of the Harvard Medical Unit at Boston City Hospital. After returning from Hawaii, Gisela and John raised their family in Brockton, MA, from 1967-1975. They lived in Springfield from 1975-1990 and retired to Dade City, FL. in 1990. Following Johns death in 2011, she eventually moved back to MA to be close to her daughters and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gisela was the Past President and Commander of the D.A.V.
Womens Auxiliary in Springfield. She enjoyed playing bingo and kaffeeklatsches with friends. Her hobbies included crocheting, needlework, baking, and gardening. She made many people feel special with her famous German chocolate cakes or colorful Afghan blankets, crafted with many hours of love and thoughtfulness. In recent years, she enjoyed attending the Primetime Adult program in Dighton twice a week, where she took up watercolor painting with her typical quiet passion. Gisela loved travelling, frequently visiting relatives in Germany, and brought back pieces of the Berlin Wall. She twice took road trips across the continental U.S. from coast to coast with her family, explored Alaska (by ship, train, horseback and dogsled!) and celebrated her 75th birthday with a family reunion in Hawaii. Gisela is survived by her children, Rita OConnor of Raynham, Ramona Gallagher of Easton and John Shephard Jr. and his wife Jill of Williamsburg, VA.; her brother, Paul Kein and his wife Helma of Luchenwalde, Germany; 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Ingeborg Smith and Annemarie OConnor. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral Mass requiring mask and social distancing on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Giselas memory may be sent to the Primetime Adult Program 1059 Somerset Ave, Dighton, MA. 02715, or to the Disabled American Veterans
