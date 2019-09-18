|
Glenn Fiske Taylor, 65, formerly of Alstead, N.H., died peacefully on September 13, 2019. Glenn was born August 14, 1954, in Brockton, the son of William M. and Louise (Fiske) Taylor. He was raised in Stoughton, graduated from Stoughton High School, and served in the U.S. Army. Surviving is his brother, William R. Taylor of West Bridgewater; his sister, Ann Taylor Thompson and husband James of Plympton; his special cousin, Nan Shifflett of Stoughton; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his beloved cat, Willy. He was predeceased by his wife, Linda (Bascom) Taylor, and his parents. There will be calling hours 4-7 p.m. Friday, September 20, at the Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls, Vt. There will be a graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, September 21, in Pine Grove Cemetery, Alstead, N.H. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or an animal shelter of your choice.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 18, 2019