Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn F. Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn F. Taylor Obituary
Glenn Fiske Taylor, 65, formerly of Alstead, N.H., died peacefully on September 13, 2019. Glenn was born August 14, 1954, in Brockton, the son of William M. and Louise (Fiske) Taylor. He was raised in Stoughton, graduated from Stoughton High School, and served in the U.S. Army. Surviving is his brother, William R. Taylor of West Bridgewater; his sister, Ann Taylor Thompson and husband James of Plympton; his special cousin, Nan Shifflett of Stoughton; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his beloved cat, Willy. He was predeceased by his wife, Linda (Bascom) Taylor, and his parents. There will be calling hours 4-7 p.m. Friday, September 20, at the Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls, Vt. There will be a graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, September 21, in Pine Grove Cemetery, Alstead, N.H. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or an animal shelter of your choice.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.