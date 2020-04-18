|
|
Glenn H. Mason, 78, of Largo, Fla., passed away on April 9, 2020 after a long battle with Cancer. After Glenn graduated from Avon High School Avon, Mass. He then in listed into the United States Air Force after his tour of duty Glenn was employed at Shaws Markets for over thirty years until he retired. He was the son of Albert and Charlotte Mason of N.H. He leaves his wife Irene and two sons, Glenn Mason of Berkley, Mass. and Thomas ( Jennifer) Mason of Bridgewater. Four grandchildren, Kathryn, Lauren, Dean and Olivia and one great-grandchild Austin Menzies of Berkley, Mass. His brother David (Diane) Mason of N.H. Also, preceded by his brother Robert Mason. Also many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 18, 2020