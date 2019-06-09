|
Gloria A. Heerman, 70, of Bridgewater, died on June 4, 2019. She was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Puopolo) Messere and grew up in Avon. She was a graduate of Avon High School, Class of 1966, and married her husband, Paul, on October 10, 1970, soon after his return from Vietnam. Gloria and Paul settled in Brockton where they raised their son, Roger. Gloria worked for many decades at FMC Ice Sports, managing skating programs and facilities throughout the state. She was dedicated to her job and when she wasn't cheering on her own son, Gloria could always be found at a rink. She loved her job and her enthusiasm for the sport of hockey allowed for numerous volunteer opportunities, as well as wonderful friendships. She began her association with youth hockey over four decades ago when her son stepped on the ice at Asiaf Skating Arena in Brockton. Gloria joined the Board of Directors of Brockton Youth Hockey Association (BYHA) in 1979. In addition to her work with BYHA, Gloria held numerous positions supporting the game of hockey at the state and national level. She led Massachusetts Hockey's Special Events committee for nearly 20 years, where they were chosen to host numerous national and international events, including the IIHF World Junior Championships, World Hockey Summit, the Patty Kazmier Awards Banquet, and the USA Paralympics International Tournament. She was inducted to the Massachusetts Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011, and was named a "community captain" by the Boston Bruins in 2009, in recognition of her behind-the-scenes grassroots efforts to further the development of the game. When Gloria was not at the rink, she enjoyed cooking, attending concerts, and spending time with her family and friends. She was "slightly" outspoken, a proud Italian, and unforgettable by all who met her. Gloria was the loving wife of the late Paul L. Heerman; and loving mother of Roger A. Heerman and his wife Heather of Bridgewater; "Grammy" to Andrew and Ryan; sister of George Phil Messere of Brockton; and survived by many loving relatives and friends. Visiting hours will be held at the Prophett-Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, on Monday, June 10, from 5-8 p.m. All are cordially invited to the funeral home for a funeral procession on Tuesday, June 11, at 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Stonehill College's Chapel of Mary, 320 Washington St., South Easton, at 10 a.m. Reception to follow and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Paul and Gloria Heerman Memorial Scholarship Fund, Stonehill College, Office of Advancement, 320 Washington Street, Easton, MA 02357.
