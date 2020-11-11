Gloria K. (Carlson) McDonald, age 88 of Brockton, died peacefully at her home on November 8, 2020, surrounded by her children. Gloria was the wife of the late Edward J. McDonald Jr. A proud, lifelong Brocktonian, she was the daughter of the late Ragnar and Helen (Brady) Carlson. She was a 1950 graduate of Brockton High School. Gloria devoted her life to children, raising six of her own before embarking on a 40-year career as a paraprofessional in the Brockton School Department, at the Goddard and Davis Schools and Plouffe Academy. She retired at the age of 83. Gloria was a longtime communicant of St. Patrick's Church. She gave freely of her time, volunteering to assist elderly parishioners, as a eucharistic minister, as a leader with Brockton Interfaith Community, and serving meals at Main Spring House, among many other things. She was a member of the Brockton Garden Club. Gloria loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as family get-togethers, lunches with friends, home decorating, gardening, sewing, painting, travel, visits to Martha's Vineyard and time at the family cottage in Parkwood Beach, Wareham. Gloria had a generous heart and a zest for life. She was a creative and enthusiastic Cub Scout den mother. She was a kid at heart, loved flying kites, and always had a kite at the ready in the trunk of her car, just in case there was a chance to fly it. Gloria is survived by her children Susan McDonald of Dennisport, Judy Rockett and her husband Fred of Kingston, James McDonald and his wife Lisa of Franklin, Walter McDonald and his wife Demetra of Middleboro, Kristine McDonald Jampel and her husband Michael of Vineyard Haven and Thomas McDonald of Oak Bluffs and his partner, Edmund Gonzales of Santa Fe, New Mexico; 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Ragnar "Ray" Carlson of South Yarmouth and the late Irene Pigeon. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved nieces, Emeline Berry, Laurie Pigeon, Donna Pigeon, Maureen Bedard, and Patricia Viola. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123) Brockton, Friday 9-10:30 a.m. A funeral Mass will be held in St. Patrick Church, 335 Main Street, Brockton, at 11 a.m., followed by private burial in South Easton Cemetery. In following COVID guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed in both the funeral home and church. Donations in Gloria's memory may be made to Brockton Interfaith Community, 1350 Pleasant Street, Brockton, MA 02301, (https://mcan.salsalabs.org/bicsitedonationform/index.html
) or Father Bill's & Mainspring (https://helpfbms.org/donate/
