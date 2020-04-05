|
Gloria Marie (LeBlanc) DiNunno, of Bridgewater, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, March 30, 2020 she was 88 and was amazing. Born December 6, 1931 in Shirley, Massachusetts. She was the daughter of the late Arthur J. LeBlanc and Grace R. (Pontbriand) LeBlanc. In 1950, Gloria married her beloved Sabino "Nino" DiNunno. Gloria and Nino settled in Brockton, where they raised six children. She leaves behind Denise Buote and her husband John, Don DiNunno and his wife Marcia, Francine Mitchell and her husband Patrick, Chris DiNunno and his wife Cecilia, Rich DiNunno and his wife Lisa, and Nino DiNunno. Gloria was one of seven children including her sisters Lorraine Sivret, Germaine Catrambone, Juliet Masiero and Sylvia Spagone, and her brothers Roger LeBlanc and George ("Greg") Leblanc. In 1981, Gloria moved her family to Punta Gorda, Florida where they opened a waterfront restaurant in Fishermen's Village. The Village Fish Mkt. & Restaurant is still open today. Glo enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. She wasn't afraid to follow her dreams and work hard to make them a reality. She was warm, kind, and had an amazing ability to connect with everyone. She always supported her children through good times and bad. She loved music from Patsy Cline to the Beatles, she loved to sing and dance, she loved classic movies, bingo and spending time with her many friends. Nana Glo loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and they absolutely adored her. Her many nieces, nephews and cousins loved Auntie Glo dearly. Private services will be for immediate family only due to current circumstances. A memorial service for all friends and family will be held at a future date. She will be interred next to her husband at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, Massachusetts.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 5, 2020