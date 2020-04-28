Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Hayward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Hayward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon Hayward Obituary
Gordon "Butch" Hayward, 87, of Harmony, Maine, passed on Thursday, April 23, 2020, from natural causes. Born in Bridgewater, Mass., Butch is survived by 4 children, 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and his dog Wiz. Butch served in the Korean War, although according to him they called off the war when they heard he was coming. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and friend to more people than can be counted. He grew up working on a farm, owning his own HVAC service, and then moved to Maine in the early 1980s. Butch was an active man who enjoyed gardening, wildlife, and western music and movies. He was most proud of his children and grandchildren. His sense of humor was one of a kind. Butch taught others the true value of love, kindness, and sentiment. He will be greatly missed.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -