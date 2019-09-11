|
|
Grace (O'Malley) Broderick, age 96, of Brockton, died peacefully, September 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Manor. Grace was the wife for 52 years of the late Patrick J. Broderick. Born in Thornton, England, she was the daughter of the late James T. and Rose (Barrett) O'Malley. Grace was raised and educated in England and Ireland. During WWII she served with the Royal British Army for five years. Following the war, Grace immigrated to Canada, then to the United States, and finally settled in Brockton in 1971. Grace was a hardworking, tenacious, and resilient woman devoted to her faith and her family. In addition to raising her children, she held many varied jobs. She was an avid gardener and also enjoyed crafts, music, and dancing. She was a former member of Irelands Own and communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Grace is survived by her children Cecilia Gould, Patrick Broderick, Pauline Wheeler and her husband George, Christopher Broderick, Mary Broderick and her husband Richard Dorschied, Grace Montagano and her husband Pardo, Eileen Shepard and her husband Jay, and Josephine Papineau and her husband Stephen, as well as 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Angela, Tony, and Bernadette O'Malley. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123), Brockton, Thursday, September 12, 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Friday at 8:45 a.m. for a funeral Mass in St. Joseph Manor at 9:45 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Bridgewater. Donations in Grace's name may be made to the St. Joseph Manor Pastoral Fund, 215 Thatcher Street, Brockton, MA 02301 or the Chapel of Our Savior, 475 Westgate Drive, Brockton, MA 02301. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 11, 2019