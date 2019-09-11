Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Joseph Manor
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Broderick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Broderick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Broderick Obituary
Grace (O'Malley) Broderick, age 96, of Brockton, died peacefully, September 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Manor. Grace was the wife for 52 years of the late Patrick J. Broderick. Born in Thornton, England, she was the daughter of the late James T. and Rose (Barrett) O'Malley. Grace was raised and educated in England and Ireland. During WWII she served with the Royal British Army for five years. Following the war, Grace immigrated to Canada, then to the United States, and finally settled in Brockton in 1971. Grace was a hardworking, tenacious, and resilient woman devoted to her faith and her family. In addition to raising her children, she held many varied jobs. She was an avid gardener and also enjoyed crafts, music, and dancing. She was a former member of Irelands Own and communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Grace is survived by her children Cecilia Gould, Patrick Broderick, Pauline Wheeler and her husband George, Christopher Broderick, Mary Broderick and her husband Richard Dorschied, Grace Montagano and her husband Pardo, Eileen Shepard and her husband Jay, and Josephine Papineau and her husband Stephen, as well as 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Angela, Tony, and Bernadette O'Malley. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123), Brockton, Thursday, September 12, 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Friday at 8:45 a.m. for a funeral Mass in St. Joseph Manor at 9:45 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Bridgewater. Donations in Grace's name may be made to the St. Joseph Manor Pastoral Fund, 215 Thatcher Street, Brockton, MA 02301 or the Chapel of Our Savior, 475 Westgate Drive, Brockton, MA 02301. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now