Grace L. Heinonen, 76, lifetime resident of Plympton, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Grace was born August 18, 1942, in Middleboro. She graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1960 and married her husband Alan Heinonen in 1974. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., Kingston, on Monday, July 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Plympton, on Tuesday, July 23, at 2 p.m. For full obituary, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 18, 2019