Grace M. (Hannon) Holster, age 94, died on May 8, 2019, on what would have been the 100th birthday of her late husband Edwin C. Holster. Grace was born and raised in Brockton, a daughter of the late Charles and Marion (Conefrey) Hannon. A 1942 graduate of Brockton High School, she remained a lifelong resident of the city. Grace worked for many years for the Brockton School Department and retired in 1985 as manager of the Gilmore School cafeteria. Prior to raising her children, Grace was a photographer for Whelan Photography in Edgar Department Store. Grace enjoyed needle point and reading, but her family gave her the most pleasure in life. She was a Gold Star Mother after her son Timothy was killed in action in Vietnam. Grace was the mother of Edwin "Ned" Holster of Sanford, N.C., Gregory Holster of Harwich, Margaret "Peggy" Zucco and her husband Michael of Brockton and the late Timothy Holster. She was the mother-in-law of the late Martha Holster. She was the grandmother of Timothy and Melissa Holster and Michael and Elizabeth Zucco; and great-grandmother of Grace and Michael Holster and Emily and Arianna Zucco. She was the sister of James Hannon of West Bridgewater and the late Marion McGrath, Patricia Spillane, Jean Studenski and Sally Thibeault. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Monday 9-11 a.m., followed by a funeral service. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Please consider a donation in Grace's name to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, 597 Randolph Ave., Milton, MA 02186. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhom.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
