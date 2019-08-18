Home

MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
781-447-4141
Gregory C. O'Roak

Gregory C. O'Roak Obituary
Gregory C. O'Roak, 71, of Whitman, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy M. (Alden) O'Roak; his children, Kelly Sawdy of N.H., Gregory C. O'Roak Jr., Terri O'Roak, Brian O'Roak, all of Whitman, and the late Donna O'Roak; brother of Dianna Drollett, Robert O'Roak, James O'Roak, Laurene Gfroerer, Andrea McKay, Barbara Horan, Eileen Maedel and Paul Bradford; grandfather of William, Ashley, Alex, Amelia, Jack, Nicolas, and Conor; great-grandfather of Marcy and Layla. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Gregory served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was also a retired Chief Warrant Officer after 20 years of service in the Massachusetts Army National Guard. He was a retired member of the Massachusetts Dept. of Corrections. He was a past Post Commander of the American Legion Post 22 of Whitman. He loved his gardening. Visiting hours in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 4-7:30 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date. For directions or to send an online condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 18, 2019
