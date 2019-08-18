|
Gregory C. O'Roak, 71, of Whitman, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy M. (Alden) O'Roak; his children, Kelly Sawdy of N.H., Gregory C. O'Roak Jr., Terri O'Roak, Brian O'Roak, all of Whitman, and the late Donna O'Roak; brother of Dianna Drollett, Robert O'Roak, James O'Roak, Laurene Gfroerer, Andrea McKay, Barbara Horan, Eileen Maedel and Paul Bradford; grandfather of William, Ashley, Alex, Amelia, Jack, Nicolas, and Conor; great-grandfather of Marcy and Layla. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Gregory served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was also a retired Chief Warrant Officer after 20 years of service in the Massachusetts Army National Guard. He was a retired member of the Massachusetts Dept. of Corrections. He was a past Post Commander of the American Legion Post 22 of Whitman. He loved his gardening. Visiting hours in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 4-7:30 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date. For directions or to send an online condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 18, 2019