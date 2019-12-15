|
|
Gregory John Feroli, 63, of Bridgewater, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Hospital after a period of failing health. He was married to his beloved wife, his high school sweetheart, Jane (Cronin) Feroli for 38 years. Born June 4, 1956, in Brockton, MA he was the cherished son of Viola (Celia) and the late Martin Feroli. Gregg was a graduate of Brockton High School Class of 1974. He worked for the City of Brockton Engineering Department. He was the past LUNA Laborers 1162 Union president. He also was a past elected member of the Bridgewater Planning Board and coached Bridgewater Youth Soccer and Baseball. In addition to Gregg being a proud, dedicated loving family man, his love for good food and cooking was apparent when entering his home. While always hosting the holidays and many parties, Gregg still managed to prepare his favorite recipes for others. His unselfishness and generosity were two of his most dominant traits. Traveling was one of Greggs greatest joys although; some of his fondest days were spent at his cape home at Old Silver Beach in North Falmouth. During Greggs recent illness, he was always surrounded by family and close friends. He deeply impacted so many lives and will be sorely missed by many. In addition to his wife and mother, Gregg is also survived by his children, Gregory and his wife Danielle Guigli of Charlestown, Jessica of Charlestown; his brothers Martin of Brockton and Peter and his wife Susan of Agawam and the late Joseph Feroli; his mother in law, the late Gloria (Giuliano) Cronin; and his sister in law and brother in law Katherine (Cronin) and Jack Graham of Pembroke, and the late Jack Cronin. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., Brockton, on Tuesday, December 17th at 8:30 a.m. thence to St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center St., Bridgewater, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours will be on Monday, December 16th from 4 | 8 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to: Child Foundation 6539 Harrison Ave Suite 1045 Cincinnati, Ohio 45247 www.child-foundation.org or to Cape Kid Meals- Falmouth P.O. Box 36 Forestdale, MA 02644 www.capekidmeals.org For guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 15, 2019