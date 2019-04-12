|
H. Louise (Gain) Gerry, 81, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at her home in Brockton. She was the wife of the late Kenneth W. Gerry. Born September 12, 1937, in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Charles and A. Helen (Amuzzini) Gain. She is survived by her children, Mark and his wife Nancy Gerry, Kathleen Gerry, Maureen and husband Dave George, Marguerite and husband William Corbo Jr., Michael Gerry and Martha Gerry; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a brother, David Gain and his wife Michelle. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 13, at 10 a.m. in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9 to 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379 or online at www.oldcolonyhospice.org. For directions, www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2019