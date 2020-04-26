Home

Harold A. Jensen, 84, of Brockton, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital Brockton, Mass. after a long illness. He was the husband of Mary V. (Walsh) Jensen. They were married for 61 years. He was born in Roxbury, Mass., son of the late Alfred and Gertrude (Riley) Jensen, Harold was a longtime resident of Brockton. He was an Electrical Engineer, Plant Manager and holder of multiple US Patents. Harold was a US Marine and Veteran of The Korean War. He was a longtime member and past Commander of the AMVETS and member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. In addition to his wife, Harold is survived by three children, Theresa Matthews and husband Allen Matthews, Judith Mahoney and husband David Mahoney of Bridgewater, Mass., and Keith Jensen and longtime companion Melanie Nardi of Wareham, Mass. He was the brother of the late John, Helen, Alfred, Robert, Billy, Paul and Richie Jensen. Harold enjoyed the love of four grandchildren, Tiffany (Matthews) Cooke and husband Chris of Buzzards Bay, Mass., Derek Maheux of Whitman, Mass., Mark Matthews and wife Taylin of Taunton, Mass., Amanda (Maheux) MacCarthy and husband Ryan of Bridgewater, Mass., as well as three great-grandchildren, Nev and Ryder Cooke of Buzzards Bay, Mass. and Vivian MacCarthy of Bridgewater, Mass. Following Cremation, Burial of Cremated Remains to follow in the VA National Cemetery, Bourne at a later date. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information please visit (http://www.funerariasmulticulturel.com).
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020
