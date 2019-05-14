|
Harold Allan Rose Jr. died on December 24, 2018, from heart failure, at age 78. He will be interred at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Defenders of Wildlife, National Headquarters, 1130 17th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20036, or www.defenders.org. Arrangement by the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our web site www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guest book, obituaries and directions.
Published in The Enterprise on May 14, 2019