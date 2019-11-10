|
Harold E. "Gene" Sampson, 93, a lifelong resident of Whitman, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was the beloved husband of sixty-three years to Elaine C. (Murphy) Sampson. Born and raised in Whitman, he was the son of the late Ralph and Esther (Corbett) Sampson and a graduate of Whitman High, Class of 1947. Gene was a proud veteran of both World War II, and the Korean War, having served in the U.S. Navy from 1944-1946 and serving again from 1954-1958. He later became a life member of the Whitman VFW Post 697. During his time in the Navy, Gene learned his craft as a machinist and prior to his retirement worked several years for the F.H. Peterson Company of Stoughton. He had been a volunteer for the Boy Scouts and a communicant of the Holy Ghost Church. He enjoyed square dancing, traveling, camping in New Hampshire, and was an avid fan of the Patriots. However his greatest joy was spending time with his large family and following the countless activities of his children and grandchildren. In addition to his wife Elaine, he is survived by his children, Debbie Sullivan and her husband Stephen of Hanson, Nancy Hamilton and her husband Peter of Houston, TX, Jeanne Thorndike and her husband James of Whitman and Kristin Turner and her husband William of Carver, his daughter-in-law Lisa Durant and his grandchildren; Michael, Matthew, Noah, Megan, Stephen, John, Daniel, Shannon, Maggie, Wyatt, Lily, Maddie, Jillian and Charlotte. He is also survived by his seven great-grandchildren, Alyena, Brady, Nora, Daniel, Cooper, Blake and Oliver as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Daniel E. Sampson and his sister Phyllis Wood. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend his funeral services on Tuesday, November 12, at 8:15 a.m. from the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle) Whitman, followed by a funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in the Holy Ghost Church, Whitman. Burial will follow in the St. James Cemetery, Whitman. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, from 4-8 p.m. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 10, 2019