Harold W. Choate, Jr., 94, of Easton, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was the loving husband of Shirley E. (DePasqua) Choate and father of Richard H. Choate, Donald P. Choate, Robert M. Choate and Laurie C. Morris. Calling hours will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., (Rte. 123) Brockton on Thursday (today) from 5 - 8 p.m. Funeral services and interment will be private. For full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 6, 2019