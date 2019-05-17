|
Harriet Ann King, 67, passed away on May 6, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Giselle LaBonte, and her son, Gabriel of New Bedford; and Kim Hanley and husband Kevin and son Brayden of Taunton; loving sister, Kathleen Comer and husband Lanny of Pa. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Born September 21, 1951, to her mother Jean Pasteris, Harriet attended Plymouth primary schools and later graduated from Silver Lake High School. She then went on to earn a BA in Business at Curry College. Harriet worked for the New England Telephone Company and Entergy Nuclear, in the Industrial Park Training Center, Plymouth. She enjoyed painting, gardening and decorating her home. She loved spending time with her extended family and friends and living in her cottage by the ocean. Her holiday meals were her specialty. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Published in The Enterprise on May 17, 2019