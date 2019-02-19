|
Harry E. Mettler, age 78, died February 5, 2019 in Port Charlotte, FL after a period of failing health. He was the beloved husband of Sharon (McCann) Mettler of Randolph, MA. Born in Boston, MA and raised in Stoughton, MA, son of the late Ralph and Minna (Hesselbarth) Mettler of Stoughton, MA, brother of Patricia Hannon and David Bullock of Falmouth, MA and Paul Mettler and wife Joan of Atlantic Beach, FL. Mr. Mettler served in the U.S. Navy, was formally employed by Quincy Shipyard and is a retired Fire Fighter for the town of Stoughton, MA. He was also a retired Building Inspector for North Port (Sarasota County), FL. He was an avid long distance runner accomplishing several Boston Marathons and a New York City Marathon as well as many local road races. He is survived by 7 daughters; Kathleen (Mettler) Andrews and her husband Daniel of Stoughton, MA, Cheryl (Mettler) MacPhail of Taunton, MA, Debra Mettler and Amy Ford of Lehigh Acres, FL, Patricia Mettler of Fall River, MA, Kerri (Reuter) Blakley of Indianapolis, IN, Kristi (Reuter) Ping and her husband Ric and Barbara Reuter and Carmen Rua of Port Charlotte, FL. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Memorial donations in Harry's name may be sent to: Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Dept., 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 19, 2019