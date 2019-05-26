|
Harry E. Pulkinen, passed on May 20, 2019. Loving son, father of two children, grandfather, and brother, passed away peacefully at age 69. Harry was formally from Brockton, Mass. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired and moved to Keene, New Hampshire in 1995. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 29,2019 all in the Cheshire Family Funeral Home, 46 S. Winchester St., Swanzey, N.H. 03446 at 10 a.m.
Published in The Enterprise on May 26, 2019