Harry M. Conover Jr., 89, of Sagamore Beach, formerly of Abington, was called home to the lord Sunday, June 9, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Marjorie Ann (Pope). Harry was born and raised in N. Quincy, by his parents, Harry M. Conover Sr. and Florence (Waterson). After high school, he went to school to train to be a Linotype operator. He worked at Boston Printshop, New England Art and he retired from The Enterprise composing room, as forman, after 28 years. After retirement, he enjoyed his winters in Florida at Cocoa Beach and his summers on the Cape at Sagamore Beach, where he enjoyed having his family for 4th of July cookouts. He also leaves behind his 3 sons, Harry M. Conover 3rd and his wife Lynne of Abington, Wayne A. Conover and his wife Patty of Whitman and Mark D. Conover and his wife Karen of Rockland; also 9 grandchildren, Harry 4th, Erica and Kurt Conover of Abington, Sean Conover of Tennessee, Allison Devin of Hanson, Jason Conover of Hanson, Justin Conover of Milton, Nicole Morrison of Whitman and Kimberly Neveu of Abington. He also had 18 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Miriam Tribou of Weymouth and Beverly Bent of Florida; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, Wednesday, June 12, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m, followed by a funeral service at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be private in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Abington. For directions and online guest book. www.quealyandson.com.
