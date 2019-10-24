|
Harry S. Conrad Jr., 71, of Las Vegas for the past 27 years, formerly of Brockton, Mass., passed away on September 4, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He was the son of the late Harry S. Conrad Sr. and Marion (Stoltz) Conrad. He attended Brockton schools and worked for Morse Shoe of Canton and Brockton Area Transit. Harry later retired from Avi Casino in Nevada. He enjoyed playing the slot machines, pool, bowling, and shopping and couponing. Harry was a Boston sports fan, having a love for all of the teams. Harry was the beloved husband of Pamela (Johnson) Conrad for 50 years; devoted father of Stacy Lee Urevich and her husband Mike of Texas, Amanda M. Irvin and her husband Rick of Nevada, and the late Mark S. Conrad; loving grandfather of Casey McGuire of Florida, Calum Irvin of Nevada, and Liam Irvin of Nevada, all with whom he enjoyed spending time; dear brother of Elaine M. (Conrad) Shakis of Brockton, and Wayne T. Conrad and his wife Joanne of Wareham, Mass.; brother-in-law of Donna Boutin of Brockton; nephew of Ann Weatherby of West Bridgewater, Mass., and Evelyn Stoltz of Holbrook, Mass.; and an uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were privately held in Nevada. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 24, 2019