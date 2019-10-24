Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Conrad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry S. Conrad Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry S. Conrad Jr. Obituary
Harry S. Conrad Jr., 71, of Las Vegas for the past 27 years, formerly of Brockton, Mass., passed away on September 4, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He was the son of the late Harry S. Conrad Sr. and Marion (Stoltz) Conrad. He attended Brockton schools and worked for Morse Shoe of Canton and Brockton Area Transit. Harry later retired from Avi Casino in Nevada. He enjoyed playing the slot machines, pool, bowling, and shopping and couponing. Harry was a Boston sports fan, having a love for all of the teams. Harry was the beloved husband of Pamela (Johnson) Conrad for 50 years; devoted father of Stacy Lee Urevich and her husband Mike of Texas, Amanda M. Irvin and her husband Rick of Nevada, and the late Mark S. Conrad; loving grandfather of Casey McGuire of Florida, Calum Irvin of Nevada, and Liam Irvin of Nevada, all with whom he enjoyed spending time; dear brother of Elaine M. (Conrad) Shakis of Brockton, and Wayne T. Conrad and his wife Joanne of Wareham, Mass.; brother-in-law of Donna Boutin of Brockton; nephew of Ann Weatherby of West Bridgewater, Mass., and Evelyn Stoltz of Holbrook, Mass.; and an uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were privately held in Nevada. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waitt Funeral Home
Download Now