Hazel Georgina Jameson, 85, passed away April 5, 2020, at Hanover Hills Nursing Home after a period of declining health. She was born October 26, 1934, in Boston, daughter of the late Walter Jameson and Margaret Leahy. She was raised in Dorchester, and educated at the Hyde Park High School in Dorchester. In 1952, she married the love of her life, Robert W. Jameson, and they moved to Rockland, where they would raise their family. Hazel and Bob made their home in Rockland for over 50 years before Bob passed away. Hazel moved into an assisted living home in Bedford, N.H., approximately 2 years ago. Hazel was a matron at the Rockland Police Department for 10 years. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church, Braintree, serving as a Sunday school teacher and member of the Missionary Committee. Hazel was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Hazel enjoyed traveling, camping and the company of family and friends. She is survived by her sons, Richard S. Jameson of Southport, Maine (wife Charlotte), and Walter H. Jameson of Rockland. She was the sister of Thomas Leahy; and grandmother to Melissa A. Lantiegne and Courtney E. Jameson; and great-grandmother to Oliver and Isabelle Lantiegne. The Jameson family will celebrate Hazel's life during a memorial service later this year. Burial will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, alongside her husband Robert. Donations in her memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, N.H. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 8, 2020