Hector O. Sylvia, of Rockland, formerly of Abington for over 50 years, passed away on June 12, 2019, at age 89. He served proudly in the US Marines and was most recently employed at the South Weymouth Naval Air Station. Hector coached Abington town youth baseball for many years. Hector was the loving husband of the late Maude Sylvia and the late Charlotte Sylvia; the father of Brenda Coyle and Joyce Omar; brother of Dolores Higgins, and the late John, Robert, and Ronald Sylvia; a loving grandfather to Lianna Montgomery, Ariane, and Dara, and the cherished grandfather of 5 great-grandchildren; Jack, Elana, Genevieve, Jocelyne and David. He is also survived by a niece Gail Montgomery. Visitation will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, on Tuesday, June 18, from 5 pm.. to 7 p.m., with a service beginning on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Hector will buried on Wednesday. Please meet at the funeral home Wednesday at 11 a.m. to travel to the interment at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Donations can be made in memory of Hector Sylvia to: . For directions and online guest book www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 17, 2019