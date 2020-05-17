|
|
Helen A. (Petrauskas) Butkus, of Sandwich, May 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stephen A. Butkus. Loving mother of Robert Butkus and his wife Maureen of Whitman, Stephen R. Butkus and his wife Page Palmer of Sudbury. Cherished grandmother of Susan Pike, Deborah Butkus, Peter Butkus and Laura Schwartz. Also survived by 6 loving great-grandchildren. Devoted sister of the late Julie Auskelis and Edward Petrauskas. Due to the current health crisis, visitation and funeral services will remain private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Helen's memory to the Perkins School for the Blind.
Published in The Enterprise on May 17, 2020