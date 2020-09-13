Helen A. (Krause) Frierson, 97, of Avon, died peacefully at home on September 11, 2020, after a lengthy battle with dementia. Helen was the beloved wife of the late Petrow F. Frierson; loving mother of Juanita Kimble and her husband James of Canton, Denise Frierson of Avon, and the late Petrow J. Frierson and John C. Frierson; mother-in-law of Arlene Frierson of Ohio and Cynthia Frierson of Arkansas; grandmother of Aaron Frierson of Texas, Wesley and Sara Thornton of Colorado, John "Jay" Frierson and Amanda of Stoughton, Ebony (Frierson) Madison and her husband Garrion of Arkansas; great-grandmother of Ashley (Shearer) Frierson of Ohio, Kaylee and Jayson Frierson of Stoughton, Brayden, Austin, Asher and Ileigh Thornton of Colorado, Garrion Madison of Arkansas; great-great grandmother of Emara Foster; and an aunt of a host of nieces and nephews. All are welcome to visitation Thursday, September 17th, from 11 a.m. -12 p.m., followed by a 12 p.m. service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton and burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to New England Sinai Adult Day Health Care, Stoughton or Beacon Hospice, Fall River. Respectfully, per COVID protocol, face masks and social distancing required. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com
