Helen Covett (Socarides) , 99, of Brockton, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was the wife of the late Brockton District Court Judge George N. Covett, mother of Dr. Robert G. Covett, grandmother of Katherine E. Covett and Jennifer Sullivan and great-grandmother of Elle and George Sullivan. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, services were private for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and Signature Healthcare. For online guestbook and full obituary, visit www. Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020