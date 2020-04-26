Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Covett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Covett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Covett Obituary
Helen Covett (Socarides) , 99, of Brockton, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was the wife of the late Brockton District Court Judge George N. Covett, mother of Dr. Robert G. Covett, grandmother of Katherine E. Covett and Jennifer Sullivan and great-grandmother of Elle and George Sullivan. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, services were private for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and Signature Healthcare. For online guestbook and full obituary, visit www. Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -