Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home
280 Bedford Street
Lakeville, MA 02347
(508) 946-9655
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Gardiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen E. Gardiner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen E. Gardiner Obituary
Helen E. (McKenna) Gardiner, 95, of Middleboro, formerly of Easton, passed away March 11, 2019. She was the wife of the late Earl A. Gardiner. Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 14, from 4-7 p.m. in the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home, 280 Bedford St., Lakeville. A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. in Sts. Martha and Mary Church in Lakeville. To read the full obituary or to send a condolence to the family, please visit www.d-mfh.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now