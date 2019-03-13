|
Helen E. (McKenna) Gardiner, 95, of Middleboro, formerly of Easton, passed away March 11, 2019. She was the wife of the late Earl A. Gardiner. Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 14, from 4-7 p.m. in the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home, 280 Bedford St., Lakeville. A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. in Sts. Martha and Mary Church in Lakeville. To read the full obituary or to send a condolence to the family, please visit www.d-mfh.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 13, 2019