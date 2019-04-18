|
Helen Irene DaSilva, age 83, of Brockton, MA, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019 at Good Samaritan Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Born on July 15, 1935 in North Easton, she was a daughter of the late Manuel and Evangeline (Santos) Silva. Helen was raised in Stoughton and spent most of her adult life as a resident of Brockton. She was a devoted Catholic throughout her life, faithfully serving the Lord to the best of her ability. She earned her GED and graduated from Massasoit Community College with honors at the age of 54, earning an Associates Degree in Accounting. Throughout her life, Helen enjoyed gardening, cooking, playing bingo and cards. She was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan, as well as an animal lover. She had a great sense of humor and a laugh that brought joy to others. She persevered in the face of many challenges and inspired all who knew her. She was a kind and loving sister, aunt, and friend. Helen is survived by her sister Mary Ann Silva of Brockton, as well as several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She was also a sister to the late Manuel Silva, Joseph Silva, Natalie (Silva) Powers, Judith E. Silva, and Jerome Silva. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Boston Catholic Appeal at bostoncatholicappeal.org, or to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts at www.apcsm.org, or to any . Visitation will take place on Monday April 22, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. arranged by Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral at George Lopes Funeral Home 647 Main St. Brockton, MA. A Funeral Mass of Christian burial will take place on Tuesday, April 23 at 10:30 in St. Edith Stein Church in Brockton. Burial will follow in Melrose cemetery. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.d-mfh.com.
