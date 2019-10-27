|
Helen Josephine (Martell) Voudren passed away on October 23, 2019, at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Donald K. Voudren; and their children, Donna Griffin and husband John, Donald C. Voudren, Wendy Chirokas, Roxane Taylor, Brenda Gaskill, John Voudren, and Helen Marie Marrow. She was a beloved Nana to her 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Helen was born in Providence, R.I., on December 2, 1927, but she called Whitman home. Helen was an active member of the Whitman COA and was previously a volunteer at the St. Vincent De Paul thrift shop. She had worked in the cafeterias of the Whitman Public Schools as well as Whitman Shoe Shank. She was an avid bingo player and traveled far and wide to any bingo game that would allow her. She enjoyed gambling with her family while playing cards and board games. You could find her walking around town with her purse hunting for deals at yard sales or eating breakfast at Millies. She also enjoyed bird watching, gardening, babying her pet dogs, and rooting for her favorite professional wrestlers on TV. Her funeral service will be held Monday, October 28, at 11:30 a.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary), Whitman. Burial will follow in the Fern Hill Cemetery, Hanson. Visiting hours are prior to the service from 10 - 11:30 a.m. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Cranberry Hospice www.bidplymouth.org/donate-now or mailed to Philanthropy Office, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth, 275 Sandwich Street, Plymouth, MA 02360. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 27, 2019