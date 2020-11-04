1/1
Helen Kenney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen "Edna" (Meads) Kenney, 96, of Whitman, formerly of Randolph and Dorchester, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, surrounded by her family after a brief period of failing health. Born and raised in East Boston, she was the daughter of the late John Meads and Helen (Southard). Helen was the beloved wife for 72 years of the late George J. Kenney. She was the loving mother of Maureen Mauriello and her husband Joseph of Kingston, Janis DeChellis and her husband Paul of Whitman, Judith Elson and her late husband Paul of Brockton, Joan Crowell and her husband Kenneth of West Bridgewater, Nancy Gugliotta and her husband Donald of Falmouth, Georganne Sullivan and her husband Michael of Bridgewater, Denise Nagle and her husband Gary of Walpole. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at rotary), Whitman, on Sunday, November 8, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. All other services are private. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blanchard Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved