Helen "Edna" (Meads) Kenney, 96, of Whitman, formerly of Randolph and Dorchester, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, surrounded by her family after a brief period of failing health. Born and raised in East Boston, she was the daughter of the late John Meads and Helen (Southard). Helen was the beloved wife for 72 years of the late George J. Kenney. She was the loving mother of Maureen Mauriello and her husband Joseph of Kingston, Janis DeChellis and her husband Paul of Whitman, Judith Elson and her late husband Paul of Brockton, Joan Crowell and her husband Kenneth of West Bridgewater, Nancy Gugliotta and her husband Donald of Falmouth, Georganne Sullivan and her husband Michael of Bridgewater, Denise Nagle and her husband Gary of Walpole. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at rotary), Whitman, on Sunday, November 8, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. All other services are private. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com
.