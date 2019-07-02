|
Helen L. (Siembab) Bukunt, 100, of Brockton, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2019. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Sofia (Skrom) Siembab. Helen had worked as a seamstress for many years until her retirement. She had a great love for the New England Patriots and enjoyed gardening and fishing. The most important thing to Helen though, was her family, whom she cherished. Helen was the wife of the late Stanley A. Bukunt Sr.; beloved mother of Ann L. Webber of Avon, Stanley Bukunt Jr. of Marshfield, and the late Benedict and Edward Bukunt; loving grandmother of 3; great-grandmother of 7; and an aunt of many nieces and nephews. Private family funeral. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on July 2, 2019