Helen (Kalinowski) Milewski, 102, died peacefully November 24, 2019, in her sleep, in the home of her daughter, Paula Milewski Buker and husband Dana of Dacula, Ga. Helen is also survived by her son, Peter Milewski and wife Leslie of Duxbury. She was the loving wife of the late Walter Milewski; loving grandmother of Gregory Milewski of Abington, Ashley Buker Pepitone and husband Joseph of Suwanee, Ga., Allison Buker Hora and husband Jake of Atlanta, Ga., and the late Carolyn Milewski Ouellette; beloved great-grandmother of Megan and Emma Ouellette of Wolfeboro, N.H., Delaney and Tabitha Pepitone of Suwanee, Ga. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Helen made her home in Brockton, where she lived independently until moving to Georgia this past September. She was born and raised in Abington and attended Abington High School. She was a member of St. Bridget's Parish in Abington and Sacred Heart Parish in Brockton. While her children attended high school she was a cafeteria worker at Cardinal Spellman High School from 1963 to 1967. A funeral service will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, Tuesday, December 3, at 11 a.m. Visitation Monday 4 to 7 p.m. Interment in St. Patrick Cemetery, Rockland. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to in Helen's memory (ID 11812444) at stjude.org. For directions, guest book and complete notice, www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 29, 2019