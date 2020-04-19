|
Helen (Trent) Perrin, age 96, of Brockton, died April 15, 2020, at West Acres Nursing Home. She was the devoted wife of the late Maurice Perrin. Helen was born and raised in Brockton, a daughter of the late Constantinos and Olga (Gabeci) Trent and lived in Brockton for most of her life. A graduate of Brockton High School, Helen had been a waitress at Producers Dairy and Alexanders Restaurant. She loved going out with her friends and stopping to eat at the Cape Cod Cafe or Alexanders. Helen was the sister of John Trent and his wife Linda of Duxbury and the late Sophie Hazelton, Steven Trent, George Trent and Betty Bianchi. Funeral services were private with burial in Melrose Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com. or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020