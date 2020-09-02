Helen Rose (Ryan) Fuller of Randolph, formerly of Westwood, passed away peacefully, on August 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after a brief illness with her dignity and sense of humor still intact at the age of 100. Born in Boston, Helen grew up in Brighton, graduating from Brighton High School in 1938. She was a resident of Westwood for over 25 years before settling in Randolph for the past 44 years. Before retirement, Helen worked for the family business, Lamp and Shade of Norwood and was an accountant for Orent Brothers, also in Norwood. She was a woman of strong faith. Helen was active in St. Bernadette's Parish for the past 40 years; she also ran the church thrift shop for many years. She was truly a kind and loving woman, dear friend and mother to so many, especially the Vanderwal girls. Helen will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Wife of the late Albert F. Fuller. Loving mother of Patricia Barry of Hyde Park, Jeanne Fuller-Jones and her husband Wayne of Brockton, Lynne Thompson and her husband Steve of Conestoga, PA, Kathy Newman and her husband Mike of Carolina Shores, NC, Virginia Bernick and her husband Michael of Pembroke and Erin Fuller of Portsmouth, VA. Helen is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. She was the sister of the late Mildred Reardon and Margaret Reardon. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. A private funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, in St. Bernadette Church, Randolph. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Helen's name to St. Bernadette Church, 1031 North Main St., Randolph. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
