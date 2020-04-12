|
|
Helena Marjatta Tolman, of Halifax, passed away on April 8, 2020, at her home in the early morning, surrounded by her children and husband, Wayne, just as she wished. It followed an inspiring five years living with a terminal cancer diagnosis. She was born in Sievi, Finland on July 14, 1949 to Lauri and Hilja Lehto. As she loved to say, she "came over in a diaper bag," when she was less than a year old. Her parents and two brothers, Markku and Seppo, experienced the American Dream as it was meant to be. She came from nothing and built a beautiful life. That included her four children, Michelle, Daniel, Michael and Matthew, as well as her seven grandchildren, Christopher, Jason, Brian, Tyler, Katie, Benjamin, Lumi and an eighth grandchild expected any day now. She poured every ounce of love she had into her family. We will all remember that her life embodied SISU, the Finnish idiom that describes the countries' people and their penchant for persevering with courage and dignity. In this way she raised her children, helped raise her grandchildren, worked to support them, emotionally backed them, and never stopped believing in them. It was a beautiful, spirited life, and her legacy will be carried on by all who know and love her. There will be no formal ceremony, instead a spreading of ashes in her favorite places, by her family, will be held. If you wish to share condolences, please send them to 543 Twin Lakes Drive, Halifax, MA 02338.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020