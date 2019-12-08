|
|
Henry A. White III, 71, of Brockton, passed away at home on hospice on Dec. 6, 2019 surrounded by his family. He served in the U.S. Navy for 7 years during the Vietnam War, and had lived in Rockland, Agawam, Maine, Newfoundland and Nantucket. He graduated from Massasoit Community College then Stonehill College. Henry was employed as Director of Facilities at Faulkner Hospital in Boston for almost 20 years then as Project Manager at Wheaton College for over 10 years before retirement. He enjoyed building scale models of all sorts, fishing, and most especially vacationing at their home in Wayne, Maine at the family compound. He was a member of Christ Congregational Church, U.C.C. and Holbrook Sportsmen's Club. Henry was the beloved husband of Leona M. (Franks) White for 51 years; loving father of Deborah White (and Wolodymyr "Taras" Madych) of Central Falls, R.I. and Karen Dullea (and Mike) of Brockton; devoted grandfather of Jacob Henry Dullea; brother "Skeeter" of Marge Bagley (and Richard) of Holyoke and the late Paul White and Lynne Ann Munise; and son of the late Henry and Marjorie (Prescott) White. All are welcome to calling hours Tuesday, Dec. 10, 4 - 8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, his funeral Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home and burial at Central Cemetery, Randolph. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Old Colony Hospice or Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 8, 2019