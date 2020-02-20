|
Henry J. "Hank" McCourt Jr., age 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Brockton, February 19, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Carmella (Capozzoli) McCourt for 61 years. Hank was born in Brockton, the son of the late Henry Sr. and Mary (Palkens) McCourt and moved to Stoughton at a young age. Hank was a 1956 graduate of Stoughton High School and he received a bachelor's degree from Dartmouth College and a master's degree from Dartmouth's Amos Tuck School of Business in Hanover, N.H. While at Dartmouth, Hank was a member of the Aquinas Catholic Student Center and the prestigious Phi Beta Kappa honor society. Additionally, Hank was in the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) program and, after graduation, served as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After his discharge from the military, he began a business career in accounting/finance that spanned four decades. Hank worked for many years as the Assistant Treasurer/Cash Manager for the Howard Johnson's Company. After HoJo's was sold, Hank returned to private tax accounting and maintained a practice of his own, too. Hank and his wife Carmella walked together daily for over 50 years regardless of the New England weather, getting to know many people through this routine. Hank was a lifelong learner and an avid reader, especially books about history and politics. He also enjoyed gardening with his wife and going to Cape Cod, particularly Falmouth, where he could be seen swimming back and forth between jetties for long stretches. Hank's greatest joy was his family and helping others. Hank was very active in the Brockton community and coached youth baseball and basketball for many years. For most of his adult life, Hank was a lecturer and eucharistic minister, and he and his wife served daily Mass. He was a man of great faith and his long and gallant battle with illness and disease made him an inspiration to many. Besides his wife, Hank leaves 3 children, Karen Gifford (Rich) of S. Weymouth, Mary Glenn (Greg) of Westfield, and Henry J. McCourt III (Eva) of Chester Springs, PA.; cherished grandfather of 6, Jennifer MacDonald of S. Weymouth, Kassie Stack (Joe) of Brockton, Gretchen Read (George) of W. Springfield, Gregory Glenn of Westfield, Curtis McCourt and Nathan McCourt of Chester Springs, PA; great-grandfather of 3, Gabriella Read and Gianna Read of W. Springfield, and Joseph Henry Stack of Brockton. Hank was predeceased by his 3 sisters, Louise Green, Kathryn Jardin and Mary Molloy, and he leaves many nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place on Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church 439 West St. in Brockton from 8:30-10 a.m., followed by a Mass of resurrection at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at South Easton Cemetery. Donations in Hank's memory can be made to Our Lady of Lourdes, 439 West St., Brockton, MA 02301; St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry at Christ the King, 54 Lyman St., Brockton, MA 02302; St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry at St. Edith Stein, 71 East Main St., Brockton, MA 02301. For online condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2020